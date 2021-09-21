Citigroup Inc. Sells 84,799 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

