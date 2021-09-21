Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $37,340,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Comerica by 83.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 651,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.