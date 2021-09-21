Citigroup Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.55.
UPST stock opened at $293.47 on Monday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $308.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59.
In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,053,966 shares of company stock valued at $431,274,500 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
