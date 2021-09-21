Citigroup Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.55.

UPST stock opened at $293.47 on Monday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $308.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,053,966 shares of company stock valued at $431,274,500 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

