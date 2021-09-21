Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Critical Survey

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wix.com and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 4 16 0 2.80 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $287.32, indicating a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Wix.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Clikia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $988.76 million 11.76 -$165.15 million ($3.15) -65.90 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -17.58% -86.14% -12.03% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clikia beats Wix.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

