CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Up 0.4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 156,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 262,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

DOCRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.