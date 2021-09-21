Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post $291.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.76 million and the lowest is $289.40 million. Cognex reported sales of $251.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,735. Cognex has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

