Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNT opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.