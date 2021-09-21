Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
CGNT opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.