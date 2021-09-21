Coldstack (CLS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $428,119.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00007188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $428,119.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00166617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00107408 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.63 or 0.06776263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,168.64 or 1.00169082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00751453 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.