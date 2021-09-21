Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $5,001,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

