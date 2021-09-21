Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $115.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.25. 3,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,461. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

