Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,040. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

