Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGDDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDF opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $171.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.