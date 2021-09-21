Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
MGDDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.
Shares of MGDDF opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $171.80.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
