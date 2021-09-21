Comparing Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59% Amplifon 8.71% 24.14% 5.93%

This table compares Nippon Paint and Amplifon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 2.77 $419.70 million $0.26 48.62 Amplifon $1.78 billion 6.33 $115.38 million $0.66 75.23

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Nippon Paint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nippon Paint and Amplifon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplifon 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplifon beats Nippon Paint on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

