Comparing Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.06 $312.32 million $4.30 20.70 Meridian $149.57 million 1.13 $26.44 million $4.27 6.41

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 34.35% 10.35% 1.40% Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88 Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $91.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Meridian.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Meridian on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.