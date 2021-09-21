Comparing Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) & BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $240.92 million 13.05 -$15.70 million $0.23 137.09

Ryan Specialty Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 BRP Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -2.14% 8.31% 4.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRP Group beats Ryan Specialty Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

