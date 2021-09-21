Comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping -11.01% -2.40% -1.16%

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Diana Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Diana Shipping 0 2 4 0 2.67

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. Diana Shipping has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Diana Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Diana Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.56 $517.96 million $4.96 10.95 Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.71 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -12.58

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Diana Shipping on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. The company was founded on March 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.