Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 175,987 shares.The stock last traded at $28.29 and had previously closed at $29.28.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.23 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

