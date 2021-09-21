COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 205,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,671. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

