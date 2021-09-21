Compound Price Hits $312.80 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $312.80 or 0.00765579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $165.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 168% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

