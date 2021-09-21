ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 551243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Specifically, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at $765,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,387 shares of company stock worth $8,752,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

