Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.