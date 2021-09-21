Contrasting BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BorgWarner alerts:

92.9% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BorgWarner and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 0.98 $500.00 million $2.76 15.06 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.49% 15.95% 6.76% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BorgWarner and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 6 6 0 2.38 Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

BorgWarner presently has a consensus target price of $49.08, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. Holley has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Holley on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.