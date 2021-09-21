Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CORT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,016. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

