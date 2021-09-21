Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $273,154.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $273,154.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00012298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00172205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00111978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.96 or 0.06967425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,821.12 or 0.99651639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00778027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

