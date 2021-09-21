Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $79.40 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00126464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,691,658 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

