Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of NYSE:KOR remained flat at $$3.15 on Tuesday. 530,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,280. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

