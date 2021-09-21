Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

CBRL stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

