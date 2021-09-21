Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Truist cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.