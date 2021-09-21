Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. Cree has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cree by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

