Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.