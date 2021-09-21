Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $222,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

