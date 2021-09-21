Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,907,000 after acquiring an additional 117,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.