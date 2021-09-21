Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $684,000 Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

ARNC opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

