CRH (NYSE:CRH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRH. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 666,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,742,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,229,000 after buying an additional 407,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

