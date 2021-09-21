Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,428,637 shares of company stock valued at $131,800,660 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

