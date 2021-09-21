Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,471.30

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,471.30 ($97.61) and traded as high as GBX 8,988 ($117.43). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 8,962 ($117.09), with a volume of 234,323 shares changing hands.

CRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,736.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,471.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). Insiders have acquired 6 shares of company stock worth $51,384 over the last quarter.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

