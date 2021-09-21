CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $257.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.58. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of -310.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,841 shares of company stock valued at $61,257,406 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.