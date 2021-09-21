Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001475 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00913842 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

