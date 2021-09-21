Crust Shadow (CSM) Market Cap Hits $3.63 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $12,840.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars.

