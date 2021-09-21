CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Cap Hits $319,695.73

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $319,695.73 and approximately $922.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $41.97 or 0.00098586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00171467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00111206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.66 or 0.06944857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,695.48 or 1.00286700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.46 or 0.00776223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

