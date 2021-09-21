Customers Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

