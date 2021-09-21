CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 129.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

