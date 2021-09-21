CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.