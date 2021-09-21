CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

