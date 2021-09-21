CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $223.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

