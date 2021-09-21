CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AAON by 482.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AAON by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

