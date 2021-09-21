Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Critical Survey

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Precipio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Precipio $6.09 million 10.70 -$10.63 million N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cytek BioSciences and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.25%. Precipio has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

Precipio beats Cytek BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.