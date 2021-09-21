D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

