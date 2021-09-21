Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

