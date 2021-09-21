Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dana by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 10,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,821. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

